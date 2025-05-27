The best and worst performers of Rangers’ 2024/25 season have been named, and there are some surprises.

The 2024/25 season was not the one Rangers fans dreamed of, and the wholesale changes going on around the club this summer reflect the fact that they believe they should be in a better place than where they are currently.

Second place by quite some margin in the Scottish Premiership, defeat on penalties in the Scottish League Cup final to Celtic and a shock fifth-round Scottish Cup elimination at the hands of Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park at Ibrox. A strong run to the Europa League quarter-finals was their only saving grace, but the club’s new owners 49ers Enterprises will demand far more next campaign as they seek to take back domestic glory from their Glasgow rivals Celtic.

WhoScored have released their player ratings for Rangers’ 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, and so we decided to reveal who have been the best and worst performing players across Rangers’ league campaign.

Every Rangers player ranked out of 10 for the 2024/25 season

1) James Tavernier 7.41: The captain ranks as the Gers’ best performer of the campaign, at 33 years-old Tavernier retains his huge influence over the side. He has chipped in as ever with four goals and seven assists from right-back.

2) Václav Cerny 7.26: Loan star Cerny has been a valuable addition to the squad, registering 11 league goals in 28 appearances. The 27-year-old Czech will be missed as he returns to parent club Wolfsburg.

3) Leon Balogun 7.14: Taking the bronze medal is departing veteran Leon Balogun. The 36-year-old centre-back only made 16 Premiership appearances in 2024/25 but was solid whenever called upon. Will depart this summer following the end of his contract, despite his wishes to stay.

4=) Nicolas Raskin 7.13: The 24-year-old Belgian midfielder stood out this campaign with six assists and an average rating which just misses out on the top three. A player Rangers hope to keep this summer.

4=) John Souttar 7.13: Level with Raskin is Scotland centre-back John Souttar. In 19 appearances Souttar has been a consistent performer for the Light Blues.

4=) Jefté 7.13: Brazilian left-back Jefté has notched three assists in 29 Premiership appearances after signing for the club 12 months ago.

7) Hamza Igamane 7.11: With 11 league goals, the 22-year-old Moroccan forward has shone in his first season at Rangers.

8) Ianis Hagi 6.97: In and out of the side, Romanian Hagi has registered four goals, five assists and two MOTM awards.

9) Robin Propper 6.89: Joining from Twente last summer, Dutch defender Propper made 25 league appearances in his debut campaign in Scotland.

10) Mohamed Diomande 6.85: Another player who joined in 2024, the 23-year-old Ivorian hit four goals and five assists in an impressive first full season at Ibrox.

11) Rabbi Matondo 6.84: Loaned out to Hannover 96 in January, Matondo registered two Premiership goals and two assists - but the fact he ranks so high on this list in just six appearances probably says more about how poorly the Rangers squad have performed than about his own performances.

12) Danilo 6.83: With five goals and four assists, the Brazilian has contributed when often used off the bench throughout the season.

13) Tom Lawrence 6.77: In fifteen appearances the Welshman registered four goals and two assists, before recently being released by the club.

14) Jack Butland 6.67: In 26 league appearances, Butland conceded 28 goals and kept 10 clean sheets.

15) Cyriel Dessers 6.65: Dessers has scored 12 goals in 30 appearances but admits this has been a “painful” campaign for him at Ibrox.

16=) Ridvan Yilmaz 6.64: Making 17 appearances, Turkish international Yilmaz has provided two assists in the Premiership this campaign.

16=) Nedim Bajrami 6.64: Level with Yilmaz, Albanian international Bajrami has only scored twice in the league but also hit important goals in the Scottish League Cup semi-final and final.

18) Clinton Nsiala 6.63: The 21-year-old made 10 Premiership appearances in his first season at the club, registering one assist.

19) Connor Barron 6.61: Making 23 appearances after joining from Aberdeen last summer, the 22-year-old defensive midfielder has played a key role but has yet to register a goal or assist for his new club.

20) Liam Kelly 6.60: Rangers’ reserve goalkeeper has made seven Premiership appearances, keeping three clean sheets and conceding seven goals.

21) Dujon Sterling 6.48: Sterling made 20 league appearances in 2024/25. Interestingly, the 25-year-old full-back has only scored one club goal across 169 career appearances.

22) Oscar Cortés 6.37: The 21-year-old made eight appearances totalling in 256 minutes, and ranks 22nd on this list.

23) Neraysho Kasanwirjo 6.28: On loan from Feyenoord, the defender injured his knee in December and only made six appearances for the Gers.

24) Kieran Dowell 6.25: Dowell made two starts and 10 substitute appearances for Rangers before impressing on loan at Birmingham in the second half of the season.

25) Ross McCausland 6.14: Winger McCausland has seen criticism after a lacklustre season where he registered just one assist in 13 Premiership outings.