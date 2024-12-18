The Rangers CEO has walked into Ibrox after defeat to Celtic.

New Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart is waiting for an answer over a penalty incident vs Celtic.

Vaclav Cerny was pulled down on the borderline of the Hoops penalty box by Liam Scales during Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final. Celtic went on to win 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw following extra time but the incident left Rangers boss Philippe Clement fuming. Referee John Beaton was not called to the monitor for a second view by VAR.

Now Stewart, who started his job on the 16th, has admitted the Celtic cup win has cut a scar with clarification demanded from the SFA. He said to Rangers TV: "Obviously it is somewhat bittersweet. Yesterday was my first day and we were licking our wounds from Sunday. It was disappointing in the manner of the defeat, but we can take a huge amount from it.

“There is a lot to be optimistic about, but yesterday was bittersweet. I was really excited to start the role, but I was disappointed it wasn’t with a trophy in the cabinet.

"The match with Spurs really showed Rangers going head-to-head with a top Premier League side and it was a match we all felt we should have won. The performances in the SPFL have been really positive, we are scoring, not conceding, of course the Cup Final - I don’t want to dwell on it again, but it could have been such a memorable day. We have a lot to be positive about.

"The manner which we lost was hard to take, and as I think people will know, I have spoken with the SFA to ask for an explanation about the non-awarding of a penalty in extra-time, so I will wait to hear what the SFA have to say about that.