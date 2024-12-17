A Rangers ultra incident has been slammed by a Celtic boozer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic bar in Glasgow has hit out after a pyrotechnic was lobbed into their premises by a Rangers ultra.

Social media footage prior to the Premier Sports Cup final showed football fans causing havoc in the city centre. Gallagher's Bar on Howard Street, which is situated near St Enoch shopping centre, was hit when a Rangers ultra wearing a Santa hat chucked a pyrotechnic device in the main door at the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic eventually took home the Premier Sports Cup but those in the city centre pre-match got caught up in some disruption. Sharing their anger via social media, they have said those involved should be ashamed.

A statement reads: "Following [the] incident at Gallaghers, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the concern shown by our customers and all who messaged us. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the only real damage is our smashed windows.

"However, the whole situation could have ended differently. We are a bar and kitchen that has families with children in eating on a daily basis, and had there been young children present at the time, it could have been more devastating.

"The windows that were smashed are directly behind the majority of our tables, and had anyone been sitting there, they could have been hurt by the incoming glass and multiple objects. Not only were the windows smashed, but a lit pyrotechnic flare was thrown into the premises, narrowly dodging a customer who could have been harmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those who organised and carried out vandalism and hooliganism should be utterly ashamed of themselves. Supporting a rival team is not an excuse to terrorise people because they choose to support the opposition. Nor is it a reason to attack businesses that are just trying to make a living.

"We would like to reassure our customers that the damage to the windows is now safe & and secured, and we will reopen on Wednesday for business as usual."