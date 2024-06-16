Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as preparations for next season ramp up.

Celtic and Rangers won’t want to waste any time in their respective bids to improve their squads this summer. The transfer window is now open, and while Scotland look to recover from a bruising start to Euro 2024, the nation’s two biggest clubs will be scouring the market to land players ahead of next season.

Celtic will want to put together a strong Champions League campaign next term, while Rangers must make sure they build a squad that can maintain a title bid for the whole season having dropped off in the season just gone. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the two Glasgow giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers dealt Sima blow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are said to be fighting to sign Abdallah Sima on a permanent deal from Brighton this summer following an impressive loan spell. But the Gers have been dealt a blow due to the Premier League club’s stance on the player.

According to Football Insider, new Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler will be given time to assess his new squad before any players are sold, and it’s reported that Rangers will have to wait for the end of pre-season to sign Sima as a result. That could see Rangers look elsewhere, given there is an inherent risk in waiting that long to seal a signing.

The striker, who is said to be available for around £6million, recently said: “I have always said I feel at home and I'm happy to be here. I've given everything for this shirt. I feel everyone wants to stay in a place that feels like home, so we will see in the next few weeks."

Livakovic ‘bid’

Celtic are being linked with a move for Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković. Livakovic attracted attention aplenty after the last World Cup, and he was linked with a number of clubs from Manchester United to Villarreal. But he wound up joining Fenerbahce, and he is now being linked with another move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad