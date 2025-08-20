Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic are still looking for transfer recruits as the summer window approaches its end point.

Both have Champions League play-off battles to contend with but the Premiership champions will hope their tie against Kairat Almaty goes much better on home soil than what Russell Martin’s men experienced versus Club Brugge. The Belgians were up 3-0 inside 21 minutes and a Danilo goal provides a glimmer of hope ahead of the second leg next week, with the aggregate score at 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic host Kazakhstani opposition on Wednesday night. With the window open, here are some of the latest headlines, including a possible exit from Rangers for an ex Birmingham City man plus Celtic’s boost in one of their transfer pursuits.

Ex Birmingham City star could leave Rangers

It’s been a summer of change under new head coach Martin, with plenty of players coming and going. One man who’s future is up in the air is Ben Davies, who spent last season out on loan at Birmingham City, who he won League One with last term. What comes next is not known but transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Championship duo QPR and Oxford United are in the mix for the centre-back.

He said on X: “Queens Park Rangers and Oxford United are battling it out to sign Rangers defender Ben Davies before the close of the transfer window.”

Celtic transfer boost over winger

It was claimed this week that Feyenoord winger Calvin Stengs could make a move to Celtic, with initial interest in the forward. Nicolas Kuhn is still to be replaced and there’s a boost for the Hoops in that the Eridivise club are said to be open to him leaving this summer. Voetbal claim: “The 26-year-old left-footer appears to be out of contention at Feyenoord under Robin van Persie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stengs made several appearances during Feyenoord's pre-season. However, he didn't play a single minute in the first four official matches. The eight-cap Dutch international is under contract at De Kuip until mid-2027. Stengs is one of Feyenoord's top earners, making a departure not unthinkable.”

Rodgers said ahead of the Kairat clash that improvement in the squad is a must if they are to compete in the league phase of the Champions League. He commented: “Firstly, we want to qualify and if it's with this group of players, I'm confident we can do that. Going forward, it's clear that we would have to improve the squad. Listen, I'm experienced. I've been here long enough and I understand where we're at.

"I'm not going to get too frustrated on it because I can't really control a lot of it. But what I can control is the players we have, helping them be the very best they can be, making sure they're prepared and they're ready. The players just now have given me absolutely everything. So I'm not going to get into a situation where I look frustrated or am frustrated because that transfers on to the players I have and these boys have been brilliant. So we're hoping if we get somebody in, it'll be great. If not, we'll go with what we've got. We'll do everything we can and try to ensure all the details are right for the game. And we'll see if we can take Celtic back into the Champions League again, which is ultimately what we want to do."