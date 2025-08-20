The pundit was left almost speechless after a disastrous Rangers moment in the Champions League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A co commentator has been left stunned after a horror moment for Rangers’ Wolves loanee in their Champions League defeat at home against Club Brugge.

Three goals inside 21 shocking first half minutes leaves the Light Blues up against it in their play-off tie, following a disappointing first leg at Ibrox. It started in calamitous fashion as Nasser Djiga, signed in the summer on loan from Wolves, got caught up in a bizzare mix up with goalkeeper Jack Butland and allowed Romeo Vermant to lob the stopper from range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Prime were broadcasting the match and the moment left Rangers hero and ex coach Neil McCann baffled on co comms for the game. He admitted that while it was a moment of magic from the Brugge man, it could not look much worse for his ex side.

Club Brugge first goal vs Rangers reaction

McCann exclaimed on co commentary: “As a manager you can just can’t legislate for that one, I am sorry. But Vermant, what a finish first of all, let’s talk about the quality of finish. I am not even sure if he has had a touch but to have a touch of that quality to open the scoring is terrific. Let’s be honest, he should not be getting it.

“Djiga is in full control, just run back and play it to Butland. I can honestly give no explanation what Djiga is thinking about there. I am not sure how far advanced Jack Butland can be but it is a horrible mess up. That is the quality of Champions League football, first time, beautful little flighted chip.

“Just enough to clear Butland who is in no man’s land. But what a horror story start for Rangers. I mean you are up the good end of the pitch with Danilo having a shot blocked to then 10 seconds later, the ball is in the back of your own net.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Martin reaction to Rangers vs Club Brugge

Rangers head coach Martin said post match: "We gave them a goal with the first kick of the game in our half. We concede a crazy goal and don't respond to it anywhere near as well enough as we should and then we concede a goal we shouldn't - we don't do our jobs from our set play, which is really frustrating.

"Then it becomes so difficult and we make decisions based on desperation, anxiety, jump around when we shouldn't. So the gameplan went out the window, and we needed a moment to calm down, refocus and reassess. The lads showed amazing resilience in the second half and the tie is still open and the players really feel that. Some of the guys have had a tough start here, and the way they played tonight they'll grow so much. Now we're going to be the ones chasing and hunting."

Striker Danilo added on Prime: "We don't want to concede that kind of goal so early in the game, but it depends on us to change and do better. That's what we did do. It's not what you want to hear, you want the fans behind you and supporting you, but we have to get through it. The fans deserve better. I think the goal doesn't matter that much because we lost the game, but it gives us a bit of belief. We are Rangers, we always keep the fight, it doesn't matter what the score is. Hopefully, we can get the result."