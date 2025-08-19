Danish hero has previous coaching experience and is eyeing a surprise return to the dugout

Former Rangers hero Peter Lovenkrands has reportedly expressed a surprise interest in the vacant Larne job - despite having not held a managerial position for more than three years.

The Northern Irish Premiership side sacked Nathan Rooney on Monday night and now the Belfast Telegraph report that Ibrox hero Lovenkrands is eyeing a shock return to the dugout.

The Inver Park club decided to pull the trigger on Rooney just one game into the 2025/26 season with their new American owners Redball Global FC targeting an individual that can get them challenging for major honours again.

The 2023/24 NIFL champions struggled last season as they attempted to defend their crown and it’s understood that money being spent at rival clubs has led to increased expectation levels among board members.

Former Denmark international Lovenkrands, 45, was a firm favourite among the Rangers fanbase during his six-year stint in Govan between 2000 and 2006. He memorably scored a last-gasp winner to beat Celtic in the 2002 Scottish Cup final and played an integral role as part of the Light Blues’ treble-winning squad the following season.

Rangers hero cut his coaching teeth at Ibrox

The ex-striker won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups with the Gers before later embarking on a coaching career that saw him return to Ibrox in 2017.

He initially worked as a part-time academy coach before taking charge of the reserve team the following year and subsequently landing his first senior managerial gig back in his homeland with Fremad Amager in May 2021.

Lovenkrands spent just over 12 months at the Danish second tier club and his last coaching role was as assistant manager of Aalborg BK.

Highly regarded former Celtic coach Damien Duff - who quit league rivals Shelbourne earlier this year - and one-time St Mirren boss Oran Kearney are just two of the other names in the frame for the job.

Larne reached the UEFA Conference League league phase last term but missed out this season after losing out to Portuguese side C.D. Santa Clara 3-0 on aggregate.