Postecoglou's 24/25 Spurs campaign begins on Monday. | SNS Group

The Rangers hero didn’t know he’d feel about the Celtic favourite - but is loving him at Tottenham.

He wanted him gone ASAP at Celtic - but now Rangers hero Alan Hutton is one of Ange Postecoglou’s biggest fans.

The former Ibrox, Tottenham and Scotland right-back has watched with fondness as the Australian manages his ex-side in North London. That comes as a relief after watching Postecoglou sweep up five of six available domestic trophies during his two year stint at Celtic before joining Spurs last summer.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Hutton has relived his first meeting with the Tottenham gaffer, the Rangers hero admitting he felt as if he was supposed to HATE the Aussie but instead was heavily impressed by him. He said when asked if he was happy to see Postecoglou leave Celtic: “Absolutely. As Coisty said, he’d have driven him to the airport when he was going!

“But I genuinely liked the guy. Honestly, he was a lovely guy. I worked with him a couple of times with Premier Sports. The first time was either in the semi-final or the final of the League Cup.

“When he came out he was clearly concentrating on his team. But he came straight over to me and said, ‘Alan, how are you doing? Nice to meet you’. By the way, I had never spoken to him before this! The Rangers team just walked by me and never said anything.

“I started speaking to him about Alistair Johnston, who had just come to Celtic to replace Josip Juranovic. I asked him what Ali was like and he said, ‘Alan, he’s just like you. He likes to get up and down, he’s aggressive’.

“I thought, ‘How does this guy know me?’. He took that time out of his day, which was such a big occasion, to come over and talk to me. I thought, ‘I love this guy, but I should really hate him at this moment in time!’. When he left and joined Spurs, I thought, ‘It’s all right, I can like him now!’.”