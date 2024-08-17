Philippe Clement and Rangers take on St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup. | SNS Group

Rangers face a race against time to get players off the books.

Philippe Clement insists he can’t force players out of Rangers as the need to sell before buying remains in force.

The Light Blues have made moves for more experienced players like Robin Propper and Vaclav Cerny in recent weeks, but the need to get stars off the wage bill is still a requirement. Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi could join Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and others in departing this summer.

Rabbi Matondo is the latest to be linked with an exit but talk of a move to Leeds United has been shot down. Tuesday’s Champions League exit against Dynamo Kyiv has also increased the financial gap between them and Premiership champions Celtic, who will play in the group phase of the competition.

Clement knows the importance of funding but insists it’s not a silver bullet for success, as the Belgian addressed the state of play surrounding exits, with a clutch of men already knowing their future isn’t at Ibrox. The Rangers manager said ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup last 16 clash vs St Johnstone: “Some of them know that already and have for a really long time and they are still in the building.

“That makes things more difficult but it is what it is. I can’t put a gun to their heads to get them out of the building. That’s also not the idea. It’s like what I said about other things, it’s not something I can control. So I don’t put any energy into that.

“All the energy is in the players who are here and will be here and to get the next result. It’s not only about money. If that’s the case then everywhere in the world the club with the most money wins the title every year.

“Of course it helps a lot and you see the financial differences and you have a group of teams winning a lot of things and other less. It’s our job to get the best out of the potential that is here. We were close last season. People maybe forget, but we were close.

“It’s about stepping up now with the new guys coming in, with all the youth and young players, and using that energy also to take the next step. To let them gel together and make connections together on and off the pitch. That takes time to get these connections, and at the same time there’s getting players back from injuries.”