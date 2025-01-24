Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers hero has been asked a loaded Celtic transfer question.

A Rangers hero has been goaded over the imminent arrival of a Celtic hero at Parkhead.

It’s set to be a seismic end to the transfer window at the Hoops. Kyogo’s exit to Rennes is bound to be a blow but the return of wing favourite Jota from the same Ligue 1 side will cool the blow, and fans are already hyped about his return.

Then there’s the not so small matter of Kieran Tierney also making a move back to the club from Arsenal. That news has made it to the small screen of Sky Sports News and host Mike Wedderburn couldn't resist but take a jab at Rangers hero Kris Boyd over the news of a Hoops favourite’s triumphant return being in the pipeline. He put it to Boyd ahead of Rangers’ Europa League defeat to Man Utd: “The news about Jota, on his way back to Celtic, has that ruined your night already?

The former striker would not flinch and insisted the Kyogo deal will have fans trembling. He said on Sky Sports: No, it's definitely the opposite. Listen, he was a fantastic player, there is no doubt about that. To get the move, the money Celtic earned, £8million, from what they sold him for. There is a huge gap in there. I'm sure he will want to come back and prove a point.

“The one for me, and I think it will worry Celtic fans, would be Kyogo leaving. He scores big goals, he's getting to that stage in his career, one big last move, maybe earning top dollar. Celtic, their model, they are not going to break that for anyone. It's good business but goalscorers are hard to come by."

Brendan Rodgers said of the Jota deal: “My feeling and advice to him was, come back and grow that legacy to be even greater. If you're not happy in your work where you are or how it's gone for you, you know that this is a place where you will improve, you will develop.

“He's at a different moment in his life now as well, even though he's been away only a few years. I think that he'll come back with a real motivation. He's got undoubted quality, still got things he can prove to develop. He's still young and when he comes through, I'll be really excited to work with him. “