Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic has been discouraged from making this huge January transfer decision.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic look set to see out the final days of the January transfer window with a bang, as two major deals are currently on the cards. The return of Portuguese winger Jota will reportedly be concluded this weekend, following reports of a £9 million Parkhead return.

His arrival back in Glasgow is pending but has been slightly delayed due to Storm Éowyn. Once the move is official, Celtic will then look to sign off on their second big decision. The Hoops are currently ‘holding fire’ on the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes while they wait for the confirmation of Jota, according to the Daily Mail. Once the winger is officially a Celtic player again, Kyogo is expected to be announced at the French club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Japanese international was pictured boarding a private jet at Glasgow airport on Thursday before landing in France. Rennes manager Jorge Sampaoli has expressed his desire to get the deal finalised as soon as possible.

“We hope first of all that the deal is finalised today. If that is the case, he [Kyogo] could perhaps play a few minutes [in Monaco on Saturday]. He is a player we really wanted. We expect a lot from him because he is a player who can help us a lot, and in particular bring us depth.”

Celtic making wrong decision over Kyogo

The news of Kyogo’s pending move to Rennes has not gone down well with some. Dissecting the latest Scottish football news on the latest Right in the Coupon show, James McFadden made his feelings clear on Celtic’s decision to cash in on the 30-year-old forward.

“It’s good deal to get Jota back but I don’t think it’s a good deal to let Kyogo go,” he said. “If somebody’s paying £10 million in January, why would they not pay that in the summer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It depends who comes in but you’re not getting the movement that he has. I know there will be people that say ‘he doesn’t get involved in the game’ but if you give him service, his movement is ridiculous. I don’t think it’s a good idea personally because who are you bringing in for £10 million?”

Kyogo has contributed ten goals and three assists in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and a further goal in the Champions League. As things stand, Celtic are teetering on knockout qualification as they prepare to enter the play-offs.

Celtic Champions League pursuit

After securing a top 24 finish, the Hoops are guaranteed to challenge for their place in the round of 16. They will need everyone fit and firing for the play-offs and McFadden thinks it would be wise to postpone Kyogo’s move until after their fate in Europe is sealed, if they do remain firm on offloading him.

“You can turn to him and say ‘look, we’ve got a knockout phase here’. It could be favourable depending on how it finishes, they might get into the last 16, which for Celtic is ridiculous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what it is, but the prize money I would imagine for getting through to the knockout round would be massive, even the prize money to finish higher up. I know that he can play next week and they could sell him at the end of that but I wouldn’t sell him.”