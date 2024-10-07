Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers hero wasn’t pleased with the decision on Saturday.

A Rangers hero has been laughed at by a Celtic legend after his Hoops red card claim.

Nicolas Kuhn struck the winner for Brendan Rodgers’ team in their seventh straight Premiership victory on Sunday, beating Ross County 2-1. He celebrated with the away fans in Dingwall, and having already been on a booking, some expected a second yellow to be dished out.

Referee Kevin Clancy kept his cards in his pocket and Rangers favourite Kris Boyd was straight on the case. He told Sky Sports: "Take nothing away from Celtic, it's a fantastic finish from Nicolas Kuhn. But, obviously you can just run into the crowd and celebrate and nothing happens. The rules must have changed. I thought you got booked if you go into the crowd."

That had Celtic hero Chris Sutton posting his bemusement over Boyd. He tweeted: “Celtic huffed and puffed and finally got there. The subs changed the game. McCowan excellent, Kyogo’s movement fantastic, Forrest the old stager looked sharp. Kuhn wonderful finish. Kris Boyd didn’t like him celebrating the winner… dear me.”

Sutton followed up his tweet with laughing emojis about Boyd. The IFAB rules state: "Players can celebrate when a goal is scored, but the celebration must not be excessive; choreographed celebrations are not encouraged and must not cause excessive time-wasting.

"Leaving the field of play to celebrate a goal is not a cautionable offence but players should return as soon as possible. A player must be cautioned, even if the goal is disallowed, for: climbing onto a perimeter fence and/or approaching the spectators in a manner which causes safety and/or security issues; acting in a provocative, derisory or inflammatory way; covering the head or face with a mask or other similar item; removing the shirt or covering the head with shirt."