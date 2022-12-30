Rangers interested in World Cup star and Celtic chasing Danish striker

Rangers are interested in a World Cup star who currently plays for St. Mirren - meanwhile, Celtic are chasing a Danish striker.

Celtic and Rangers are preparing themselves for a titanic Old Firm Derby clash on January 2, in a game that could prove to be a pivotal moent in the SPFL season. However, in the meantime, both clubs are looking to sign players in January to bolster their respective campaigns.

Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing an Australian World Cup star on board. He currently plays for St. Mirren and is primarily used as an attacking midfielder.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Celtic have registered their interest in an impressive Danish striker who plays his football for Rosenborg. With 15 goals and 9 assists in 14 appearances, he could be a fantastic addition to Celtic’s attacking ranks.

Rangers looking at Keanu Baccus

Rangers are “tracking” Keanu Baccus, according to the Scottish Sun. The 24-year-old currently plays for St. Mirren, with two goals in 15 appearances so far this season.

Baccus made waves during his time at the 2022 World Cup for Australia. While he failed to register a goal or an assist, he and the Socceroos exceeded everyone’s expectations at the tournament. They escaped the group stage and put in a valiant performance against the eventual winners, Argentina, in the last 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic interested in signing Casper Tengstedt

Celtic, alongside “a number of other clubs” are reportedly interested in signing Caspar Tengstedt. According to footballscotland, the Celts have “scheduled initial conversations with the striker’s representatives.”