Rangers will 'struggle' to appoint 48-year-old as Celtic urged to sign free agent

Celtic and Rangers are both back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Celtic and Rangers have the chance to bolster their ranks with some signings this summer. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door should they wish to. The next transfer window opens for business later this year.

The Hoops lead the way at the summit right now and are closing in on another title under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. As for the Gers, they have a big decision to make regarding their managerial position. Barry Ferguson is in caretaker charge.

Rangers update regarding Marco Rose

Rangers will ‘struggle’ to lure Marco Rose to Ibrox, according to Football Insider. The report suggests it will be ‘hard’ to persuade the 48-year-old to move to Scotland at this moment in time. He is available following his recent exit from RB Leipzig.

Rose, who is from Germany, will be weighing up his options. Leipzig appointed him back in 2022 and he won 56.25% of matches in charge of the Bundesliga outfit. They won the DFB-Pokal and Super Cup in his second year at the helm.

The Leipzig-born man spent his playing days as a defender for the likes of VfL Leipzig, Hannover 96 and Mainz 05 before hanging up his boots in 2011. He then delved into the coaching world and was handed his first coaching role as the assistant manager with the latter. FC Lokomotive Leipzig subsequently appointed him as their number one for a year in 2012.

Rose linked up with the Red Bull group and worked his way up through the youth sides at RB Salzburg before becoming their head coach. Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund then came calling before RB Leipzig. He has become a staple in the German top flight over recent years but now finds himself available.

Celtic urged to make signing by Peter Grant

Celtic favourite Peter Grant has urged his former club to sign Jeffrey Schlupp on a permanent basis. He joined the Hoops on loan from Crystal Palace in January and has made a positive impression. His contract expires at Selhurst Park in June and he is due to become a free agent.

Grant has said on the The Go Radio Football Show: “It depends. The one thing I said about Schlupp when he came in the first place is that he can play different positions. It wouldn’t surprise me if he can play left centre-back as well. It gives you that balance and cover there. He can play left midfield, he can play up. There may be certain games Brendan thinks he needs power and a directness. He can play in that position of the pitch. It is not just a left-back he would be signing. He is a real good footballer. That could be the saving grace for Celtic.”

Schlupp, 32, is a useful player to have in and around the dressing room. The fact he would arrive for nothing would also mean Celtic save money on a transfer fee which would be a boost. He has also had spells in the past at Leicester City and Brentford.