Rangers players were dejected at full time after the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell

Connor Goldson was left with his head spinning against Motherwell - and one pundit reckons he was left looking his age.

The Rangers defender had a torrid afternoon against Theo Bair, who scored the opener in a shock 2-1 win for the Steelmen at Ibrox. His first half strike and Dan Casey's header cancelled out James Tavernier's penalty to strike a major title race hitch.

It gives Celtic a boost in their race to catch their rivals at the top of the Premiership. Motherwell hero Stephen Craigan was delighted for his former side but reckoned Goldson was made to look all of his 31 years of age.

He told BBC Sportsound: "The fact it was unexpected... Motherwell fans come in hope. Stuart Kettlewell would have been selling his players the dream. They settled way in the game, some of the players probably had some of the best performance they had all season.

"Bevis Mugabi, outstanding. Stephen O'Donnell has felt the wrath of the fans, he defended his backpost like he's never done it before.

"Shane Blaney came in from the cold winning headers, Lennon Miller dealt with the ball, Jack Vale had energy, Theo Bair lead the line and ran Connor Goldson ragged. They couldn't cope with him, John Souttar, couldn't cope with him. Everything had to be right. They got it bang on."

Craigan added: "Connor Goldson is frightened of [Theo Bair] – he doesn’t know whether to go tight or stick or drop off. No matter what he does he seems to get the better of him.