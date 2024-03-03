Benfica are the European opponents for Rangers this week.

Angel Di Maria has plenty of time for three Rangers stars - but reckons Benfica's clash with the Light Blues on Europa League will be a low-scoring affair,

The 36-year-old winger is still gunning for glory after a career spanning Europe's elite, including Real Madrid, Man United, Juventus, PSG and now he's back in Portugal with the club who signed him from Rosario in 2007. He's scored 14 goals with nine assists this term.

Philippe Clement's side have been hit with a major reality check ahead of the Europa League last 16 clash. They have been in imperious form under the Belgian but a 2-1 loss at home to Motherwell has provided a setback in the Premiership title race.

Now they need to bounce back against a Benfica side keen on going all the way in the Europa League. Speaking to the Daily Record, Di Maria is convinced a two-legged tie of fine margins is about to play out, as three Rangers men leave him impressed.

He said: “Rangers wasn’t the best opponent for us in this draw but at this stage, every rival is complicated. We have the first match at home so we’ll need maximum concentration to get a good result.

"It will be decided in Glasgow but we have to go there with an advantage. I don’t predict many goals in this tie. We have watched Rangers and they have an excellent squad.

“The keeper, Butland, is one of the best in Europe. They have the experience of James Tavernier – and Fabio Silva will be super-motivated for this match. If we control the ball against Rangers, I’m convinced we can score goals. But this will be a big battle for us. We wanted to be in the Champions League but our challenge now is to reach the Europa League final.”