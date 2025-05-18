Rangers might end the season without a trophy but a pundit insists they have a key to helping Celtic not win the Treble

A pundit insists that Aberdeen should delve into the Rangers playbook if they are looking to beat Celtic in next weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

The Hoops thumped the Dons 5-1 with a rotated side away from home this week, and Jimmy Thelin’s men dropping to fifth on the final day of the Premiership season has many believing a Treble is nigh for Celtic. For Kevin Gallacher, he believes it’s Rangers that Aberdeen have to be taking inspiration from

Even with a poor season that’s ended without silverware, Rangers have beaten Celtic twice in the league and picked up a draw. There are two specific elements of their recent derby successes in his mind - the midfield battle and scoring first - that Gallacher believes is key.

Rangers template

Writing in his column for the Sunday Post, the former Scotland international said: “They can also heart from the fact Celtic have not been perfect this season with the Rangers games providing a template as to how they can be knocked out of their stride. Rangers have been going toe-to-toe with them in midfield and taking the chances that come their way.

“That last point is essential because goals really do make such a difference in matches. Not simply in terms of the scoreline but for the boost they can give teams. Score and you can see the belief flooding through your team-mates. You see them thinking: "We can do this. We can be cup winners."

Celtic squad depth could prove key

All that said, the depth Celtic have could be their big weapon compared to Aberdeen. The former Blackburn Rovers star added: “I have good and bad news for Aberdeen fans ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup final. The good is that I am here to tell you underdogs not only can but do win the domestic game's biggest showpiece. The bad is that even playing out of your skin, individually and collectively, is no guarantee of success against Celtic.

“Aberdeen have struggled against Celtic throughout the campaign, it is true. That will not be relevant on the day - or rather it does not have to be relevant on the day. What I would say is the strength of squad Brendan Rodgers has at his disposal and the way he rotates them do look like pluses in their favour. His front players especially are very accustomed to being brought in and out of the side.

“One day it might be Nicolas Kuhn who starts, another it might be Yang. On still another, it could be James Forrest. And these guys, if they are not in the XI, know there is every chance they will get 30 minutes off the substitutes' bench, so they are ready and eager to go. It is a way of working they all seem to have bought into, and it allows the manager great flexibility to work within games. Things not happening for Kuhn? No problem - let's get Forrest warmed up. And, on so many occasions, it works out. I look at the Aberdeen squad and I do not see that same depth in the group which is hardly surprising given the difference in finances at the two clubs.”