The former Celtic star has explained how Rangers could be left behind by his ex-side.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic hero has warned Rangers that they run the risk of his ex-club closing in on an illustrious 10 titles in succession if they don’t take immediate action over Philippe Clement.

The Belgian is under serious pressure at Ibrox after a 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park last Sunday in the Scottish Cup. Stiliyan Petrov was in and around Celtic when they lost to Inverness CT under John Barnes and the former England striker didn’t last much longer after that in what was a calamitous reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides have come close to winning 10 leagues on the bounce, Rangers falling a title short in the 90s and Celtic fell flat in 2021. But if they don’t make a move to sack boss Clement, Petrov reckons that Celtic will waltz to the next three or four top dog honours in a row, already primed to make it three in succession this campaign.

Moving onto seven or eight in a row would have them on the brink of that 10th title fans hoped they’d land in 2021. Petrov told the Warm-Up of the Inverness clash and Clement’s tenure: “I wasn't even playing, not even rested. I wasn't playing and John Barnes let me out. I didn't travel with the team.

“It's just, when things go wrong and when there's a doubt of a manager, I think the players feel it as well. I felt it, you know, when I was in the dressing room, I felt it as well.

“And when the players start asking questions, but is that not consistency there, there is no trophies? I agree. Europe is great, but domestically, it's a full season. That's where the fans, that's what the fans live for. They want to win the cup. They want to win the league. They want to beat Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's the other way around. We wanted to beat Rangers. And if that don't happen, you just don't get time. You just don't get time. And Rangers, what they have to do, they have to go and change it.

“Change a manager, get a new voice, get somebody who can come and sort it. And you have to challenge the opposition, because if you don't do it, tell you what, Celtic will run with the title for the next three to four years.”