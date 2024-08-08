Gers keeper Jack Butland | SNS Group

The latest headlines from Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan has urged Rangers to keep goalkeeper Jack Butland at all costs despite speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Allan, who grew up a Rangers supporter, despite a four-year stint at Celtic, claimed he would be shocked if the club were to sell the nine-time England international as he claims it would send the wrong message and damage the club’s relationship with supporters.

Allan was speaking on PLZ Soccer with host Peter Martin and fellow pundit Tam McManus. The trio waxed lyrical about the influence of Butland after his incredible 18 clean sheets in what proved to be a turbulent 2023/24 season.

Martin opened the discussion by asking the pair whether Rangers would sell Butland if clubs started to ‘bite’ for the stopper.

McManus instantly replied (via Rangers News): “It would need to be £10m plus, Peter, it would need to be £10m plus.

Allan responded and said: “It’s such an important position in your team. How does that (selling Butland) look to the fans when they are trying to build something. It would be a big shock to me.”

Martin then countered: “He is a sellable asset though, they have been talking about it.”

Allan came back in and said: “That balance between being sellable and being in touch with your fanbase and where the club is going, especially at a Rangers or Celtic, is huge.”

Butland’s form last season earned him the Rangers Player of the Season award and left many calling for him to return to the England national team for the first time in six years. Philippe Clement has publicly announced that the player is not for sale and described him as ‘irreplaceable’ in an interview heading into the window.

The Belgian explained: “I believe there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment, that I don’t think a team will pay the money he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland.

“Everybody knows what I think about that. Every player falls in to that category — Jack doesn’t. If somebody comes with £30-£40m you can replace him for that money. If it is a good amount you can replace him and do something else. We will see.”

Celtic coach linked with Scottish Championship job

Former Celtic defender and current academy coach Darren O’Dea is the subject of interest from Championship promotion hopefuls Raith Rovers following the shock dismissal of coach Ian Murray after just one league game.

The ex-defender has no experience in senior management but has been heavily praised for his work with Celtic’s youngsters after working with both the U18s and the B team.

The 37-year-old currently works as professional player pathway manager, with the aim of developing youngsters as they make the jump from youth team to senior first team football.

The Scottish Sun understands that O’Dea is a top contender alongside the likes of Kevin Thompson and Rhys McCabe. Ex-Dundee United boss Tam Courts has also been linked with the role but is in a job in Saudi Arabia currently.