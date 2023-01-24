The two Glasgow sides return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend as St Johnston visit Ibrox and the Hoops travel to Dundee United.

We are now in the final seven days of the January transfer window and time is running out for clubs across the country to get any more deals over the line.

Both Celtic and Rangers, who return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend as St Johnston visit Ibrox and the Hoops travel to Dundee United, have already been active in the window but look to be pushing for more incomings. However, there is now talk of players who could be heading for the exit door at both clubs. Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday, January 24:

Defender to cut short Celtic loan deal

The Daily Record are reporting that defender Moritz Jenz is set to cut short his season long loan deal at Celtic from French Ligue 1 club Lorient. The German joined the Hoops on a season long deal in the summer, which is also said to include an option to buy, but will return to France after growing frustrated at his lack of opportunities.

It is also reported that the former Fulham player has options in his native Germany where he could spend the second half of the season out on loan again. Jenz had made a total of 19 appearances for Celtic this season across all competitions and was on good goalscoring form early in the campaign, netting in back-to-back games against Ross County and Kilmarnock.

Rangers winger targeted by English clubs

Per a report from Football.Scotland, two English National League sides are set to battle it out for Rangers winger Josh McPake with the Ibrox side willing to let the 21-year old leave on a permanent transfer in this window. McPake, who is currently on his sixth loan spell away from Ibrox at Championship side Queen’s Park, apparently has ‘no future’ in the Rangers first team under Michael Beale.