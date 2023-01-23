After wins in the Scottish Cup the two Glasgow clubs return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers have both progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after their respective victories over the weekend.

The Hoops hammered Scottish Championship side Morton 5-0 at Celtic Park while Michael Beale’s side were 1-0 winners away to St Johnstone. Both clubs will be back on league duties this weekend as Rangers once again head to Perth while Ange Postecoglou’s men welcome Dundee United to Celtic Park.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the January transfer window is set to close in a little over a week and time is running out for clubs to get deals over the line. Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday, January 23:

Rangers to make ‘third bid’ for Swansea City star

Per the Daily Record, Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after he was left out of Swansea City’s squad for their trip to Queen’s Park Rangers. The Ibrox club are said to have already had two bids for the attacking midfielder rejected in the current window.

Whittaker spent the first half of the current season on loan at EFL League One leaders Plymouth Argyle, meaning if he were to play for Swansea City he could not turn out for any other club this season - making a January transfer highly unlikely. However, Swans’ boss Russel Martin has said that they have not received any new bid for the player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Rangers defender commented: “The situation hasn’t changed, we haven’t received any more bids from anyone. It just means it’ll be a slower process, him trying to get back into the team if he’s still here in 12 days or whatever it is, which I envisage him being.”

Oh Hyeon-Gyu set to join Celtic in £2.5million transfer

The Sun are reporting that Celtic will complete the £2.5million signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days. Terms are said to have been agreed with the South Korean striker who is now travelling to Glasgow to finalise the move.

Advertisement