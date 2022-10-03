The Hoops captain was given his marching orders for wiping out Motherwell youngster Ross Tierney, denying the susbtitute a goal scoring opportunity.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reckons Callum McGregor was unfortunate to receive a red card against Motherwell after claiming his side “had a covering player”.

The Hoops skipper was sent off in the closing minutes of their 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory over the Steelmen at Parkhead on Saturday, with goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate cancelling out Josip Juranovic’s own goal in the first-half.

The result ensured the reigning champions reclaimed top spot in the table after Rangers briefly overtook them following their thrashing of Hearts in the earlier lunchtime kick-off.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says he is "made of tough stuff" in reflecting on the decision to wear a mask for the crucial February win over Rangers that underpinned the club's progress to the title. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The hosts were reduced to ten men in the 89th minute when McGregor hauled down Ross Tierney after a stray backpass from Reo Hatate, denying the substitute a clear goal scoring opportunity.

Referee John Beaton had no hesitation in brandishing the Scotland international with a straight red but Postecoglou felt the decision was harsh as he believes it wasn’t a last-man challenge.

Advertisement

He told BBC Sportsound: “It’s hard to say. From my angle I thought we had a covering player. The referee was in a better position and has made that decision so we’ve just got to cop it. He’s taken one for the team.”

Former Celtic striker Kenny Miller disagreed with the Australian but felt McGregor was “clever” to make the challenge as it prevented his team-mates from conceding a late equaliser and dropping points for a second consecutive game.

Analysing the incident on Sportscene, he admitted: “If he doesn’t (make the challenge), I think it’s quite a straightforward chip over because Joe Hart’s in no-mans land. There is a covering player, Stephen Welsh, but there’s no way he’s getting there (in time).

“He (Tierney) can even take a touch towards Joe Hart and Welsh was never going to get there. So, it’s the right decision because in the initial moment it’s denying a goal scoring opportunity, there’s no doubt about it. I

“It’s a clever one because had he gone through, he’s one-on-one with Joe Hart and could be lifting the ball over the top of him or take it round him and make it 2-2.

Advertisement

“It would have been an interesting last few minutes had it been that and it’s possible Celtic could’ve dropped more points, so it’s a really, really clever foul.

“He’s had to take the punishment and they’ll miss their captain for the next game but he could potentially have stopped them dropping points there.”

McGregor will now sit out of Celtic’s next league clash against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this Saturday and Hatate admits he apologised to his teammate for his role in the captain’s dismissal.

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates as he makes it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on October 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Japanese midfielder, who was replaced immediately after the incident, revealed: “I said sorry to Callum after the game.

“It was good for me to score, but then I made a mistake so it was not so good. I now have to learn from my mistake.

Advertisement