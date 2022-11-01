The Scottish champions will be looking to spring a massive upset at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final group stage match.

Celtic face a daunting trip to the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening when they take on Champions League holders Real Madrid who are looking to clinch top spot in Group F with a victory.

Ange Postecoglou’s already-eliminated side have little to play for in the Spanish capital barring personal pride as they look to end their campaign with a positve result.

That will be a monumental task given Los Blancos have a lot to play for after suffering their first competitive defeat since April to RB Leipzig last week before stumbling to a dramatic 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Girona in La Liga on Sunday.

Celtic’s bottom place finish was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk at home last Tuesday, with Mykhaylo Mudruk’s long-range strike cancelling out Giorgos Giakoumakis’ first-half opener.

The Parkhead club followed that up with another emphatic Scottish Premiership win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena to maintain their four-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the table to make it 10 victories 11 domestic matches.

While there isn’t much to play for, a competitive fixture against European champions Real Madrid remains an occasion to savour for Hoops fans with an estimated 7,000 supporters descending on the Bernabeu for the club’s first visit in more than 40 years.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men ran out 3-0 winners in Glasgow last month, but Celtic put up a good fight during the first-half and were unfortunate not to have taken the lead through Callum McGregor’s effort which struck the woodwork.

Madrid come into this match holding a narrow one-point lead over Barcelona in La Liga and with top spot still to be guaranteed in the group, they must haul themselves out of a mini-slump in form to seal progression to the last-16.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Real Madrid vs Celtic

What: UEFA Champions League - Group F (Matchday 6)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (81,044 capacity)

When: Wednesday, November 2nd – kick-off 5.45pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 4. Coverage begins at 5pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via CelticTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

REAL MADRID 1/4 | DRAW 13/2 | CELTIC 8/1

According to the bookmakers, Real Madrid are overwhelming favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 6. Karim Benzema is 9/4 favourite to score first in the match, with Diaz Mariano and Vinicius Juniors both available at 7/2. Eden Hazard is priced at 11/2, with Kyogo Furuhashi the value bet at 10/1.

Who are the match officials?

Stéphanie Frappart of France has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie. The female referee will create history by officiating a Scottish club for the first time. She is one of the 36 match officials selected to referee at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter.

French referee Stephanie Frappart looks on during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and SCO Angers at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on October 30, 2022

The 38-year-old take charge of just her second match in the competition after overseeing Juventus’ 3-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Turin in December 2020. She will be assisted by Mikael Berchebru and Benjamin Pages, with Johan Hamel named as the fourth official. Benoit Millot is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Real Madrid vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou welcomed Portugese winger Jota back to the first-team fold against Livingston and the 23-year-old scored on his comeback from a muscle injury in West Lothian before claiming he was fully fit to start on Wednesday.

Centre-back Carl Starfelt is also edging his way back to fitness and was left out of the matchday squad at the weekend in prepartion for future games, meanining captain Callum McGregor (knee) remains the only long-term absentee.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate were both omitted from Japan’s World Cup squad earlier today, with Daizen Maeda named as the only Hoops star to be included in the final 26-man list.

Celtic lost their only home Champions League match so far this season against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will be without Ballon D’or winner Karim Benzema for this match as the French striker continues to recover from muscular fatigue which has kept him sidelined for the last three games. However, full-back Dani Ceballos has recovered from a recent injury setback.