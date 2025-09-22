Here’s everything you need to know about the Hoops’ Europa League opener

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As two giants of European Football face-off, Red Star Belgrade and Celtic look to kick-off their Europa League campaigns with three points.

Following their shock defeat to Kazakhstan minnows, Kairat Almaty, Brendan Rodgers has had to settle for the Europa League this year. It’s the first time in three years the Celts have been involved in the competition. The Hoops currently sit top of the SPFL Premiership table after a solid start to the season domestically, however whether they’ll be able to emulate this form on the European stage is another matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s midweek opponents have a flawless record domestically, having won each of their seven matches so far in the Serbian Super Liga. To add to this, Crvena Zvevda won the Belgrade derby at the weekend against their arch nemesis, Partizan, so will go into the tie full of confidence. Despite their domestic record, Red Star also experienced a humiliating Champions League exit, as they were put out by Cypriot side, Pafos FC in the play-off round.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic:

When and Where is Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic?

The match will be played at the notoriously intimidating Stadion Rajko Milic in Belgrade on Wednesday, 24th September. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 BST (21:00 local time).

Will Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic be shown live on television?

Yes, TNT Sports have the broadcasting rights to this, coverage will begin at 19:00 on TNT Sports 2. TNT subscribers will also be able live stream the match on Discovery+. For those without TNT Sports, you can view subscription packages here. The match will also be available to stream via Celtic TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the team news ahead of Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic?

Celtic’s ongoing issues at right-back continue as Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston remain sidelined as Colby Donovan looks set to make his third start on the bounce. Despite having an underwhelming summer window, Sebastian Tounetki has shown signs in his first two appearances that he could a hidden gem. The Tunisian winger bagged his first goal against Partick Thistle in the League Cup and is set to start again on Wednesday.

Auston Trusty remains out with a foot injury while Jota won’t be back until early January. Brendan Rodgers will provide a full fitness update during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

For the hosts, former AC Milan star, Rade Krunic remains sidelined, while the in-form veteran striker, Marko Arnautovic is set to start.

What is the head-to-head record between Red Star Belgrade and Celtic?

Despite both clubs having won the biggest prize in European Football, this will be only the third ever meeting between Red Star and Celtic. The last time they faced off was in the last 16 of the European Cup in 1968 over two legs. Celtic, who were the holders at the time, had the tie wrapped after the first leg at Parkhead as goals from Bobby Murdoch, Bobby Lennox, Willie Wallace and a Jimmy Johnstone brace helped secure a 5-1 win. The return fixture in Belgrade finished 1-1.