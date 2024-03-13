Remembering Celtic and Scotland legend Jimmy Johnstone 18 years on from his passing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today marks 18 years since the passing of Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion Jimmy Johnstone. For many Celtic supporters, Jinky will forever be remembered for being part of the club's finest match in the European Cup final in Lisbon in 1967 - as well as being named “The Club’s Greatest Ever Player” in 2002. The rapport which he developed with the support has not been matched by many players since.

There is a lot of rhetoric around the concept of the 'Celtic way’ of playing football - which Jinky truly epitomized with his entertaining abilities and skill. As well as this, throughout his career he showed tremendous courage and bravery in the face of some fierce opponents. These qualities came to the fore in his fight against Motor Neurone Disease which was an example and inspiration to all.

Former Leeds United left back Terry Cooper, left, pictured with Celtic's s Jimmy Johnstone, right, in the 1970 European Cup semi-final second leg at Hampden Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career at Celtic was outstanding with the winger scoring 130 goals in his career at the club which spanned from 1963-1975. Johnstone won nine Scottish League Championships, four Scottish Cups, five League Cups and one European Cup. To this day, he is still an essential part of the club's fabric with his statue standing alongside Brother Walfrid and Jock Stein at the front of Celtic Park.

Although Johnstone was only capped for Scotland only 23 occasions, he was also named in Scotland's greatest ever side in 2010 along with the Kenny Dalglish and Denis Law and inducted into the Scottish and Hampden Hall of Fame in 2004.