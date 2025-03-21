Nicolas Kuhn has experienced a dip in form in recent weeks

Former Rangers and Aberdeen defender Richard Foster has offered talented Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn advice on how he can recapture his stunning early season form and end the season on a high for the Hoops as they edge closer to a fourth consecutive league title.

Kuhn, who joined Celtic in January 2024, has blossomed into an incredible player this season with a staggering tally of 18 goals and 13 assists over the course of the campaign. He has notably scored against the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in Europe while notably scoring in all four Scottish League Cup victories including in the final against Rangers when the Hoops triumphed at Hampden after a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs south of the border throughout the season and was even viewed as a potential contender for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad after spells in the Under-20 team at youth level.

However, he failed to capture the imagination of fans during a 3-2 defeat to Rangers last weekend and has been subbed off a fair few times in recent weeks with Yang Hyun-jun emerging as a strong alternative from the bench.

Speaking from a full-back’s perspective, Richard Foster has watched Kuhn a lot this season and has spotted what the German is doing wrong in comparison to some of his displays earlier this year.“For me Kuhn has been excellent all season but in the last three or four games he has been over trying at times,” Foster said on GO Radio.

He adds that being greedy and trying to take defenders on at the wrong moments is derailing his overall output. “When it is not on to beat the player, you have to come back inside and look to go out the other side. Wait until you are in that position where you are one on one and can drive at the full back. I don’t know the particular reason for it, but he needs to get back on it. Because Celtic still have a lot to play for this season.”

Richard Foster has had his fair share of battles with wingers during his playing days at Rangers, Aberdeen and Ross County while in his playing days.

He claims the issue Kuhn is currently having is a common problem for wingers when things aren’t going their way and describes it as something the 25-year-old can overcome by not over complicating things.

Foster added: “What a lot of wingers fall foul of is they maybe don’t beat the defender one vs one. So next time it is two vs one so they try and beat both. Then they don’t win that and the next time becomes more complicated and more complicated. If you are not getting success, simplify your game until you build your confidence back.

“We all know Nicolas Kuhn can go past one, two, three players and score fantastic goals as we have seen him do it. John is probably right, he is probably trying to hard and complicating his game instead of simplifying it.”