Celtic have won the Premiership title and attracted plenty of A-list attention.

Former Man City and Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has celebrated Celtic’s latest Premiership title triumph.

The Hoops are Premiership champions once again after pasting Dundee United at the weekend. It’s a fourth title on the spin but a first in Scotland for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who has been number one and played the majority of games between the sticks for boss Brendan Rodgers.

It is not the first title of his career though. Back in 2016, the Danish international was the goalkeeper for Leicester City as they embarked upon a fairy tale run to winning the Premier League almost a decade ago.

Leicester City connections make way to Glasgow

Mahrez has kept his former teammate in mind as he won the title at Tannadice over the weekend. Now in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli after a trophy laden stint at Manchester City after the Foxes, Mahrez has paid tribute to Schmeichel on Instagram. He commented under the goalkeeper’s post following glory: “Congrats mate another one.”

Schmeichel told Sky after the game: "To play the well we have on Saturday, that's what champions do. You can only beat what's in front of you and that's what we've done all season. That relentless nature is what we're all about. We can't have off days, they don't exist for us. It's a constant strive and drive to be better. Any league-winning team has to have that internal drive to have high standards. I have loved this season, it's incredible. This is special."

Relentless Celtic nature

That drive for success is something burning within the Celtic dressing room. Nicolas Kuhn told Clyde 1: "That's the reason why I came here, to win trophies, and we did it again, so we're all really happy. It's always nice to get a title, but especially when you play a part, it's even better."

“ I think it was a great season already. A lot of players did a good job this season already, and I think I wasn't too bad either. I don't really read what people are saying, but I heard from some of the team-mates and stuff, so I'm just happy that we won the title, and we keep going. I think a small break wasn't too bad. It's been a long season already, and I'm happy to help the team. The last two games already we showed a great reaction to the St Johnstone game, and the goal was to just keep going, and score some goals."