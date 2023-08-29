Robbie Williams appears to have been converted into a Spurs fan by former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time in winning over the hearts of Tottenham Hotspur fans since joining the club this summer and now he's converted a music legend to become a Spurs supporter thanks to his easy-on-the-eye style of football.

Postecoglou's side continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a convincing 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium with Spurs looking prolific even without recently departed talisman Harry Kane.

Celtic supporters will know the Australian manager's all-out attacking style well and, after a home draw with St Johnstone and defeat to Kilmarnock, perhaps miss their former boss. Any Bhoys followers who did grow a fondness for Tottenham Hotspur wouldn't be the only football fans cultivating a new allegiance.

Port Vale fan and hit-maker Robbie Williams took to social media over the weekend to share a video of himself signing a new version of much-loved track 'Angels' dedicated to Postecoglu. At the end, he added: "Guess I'm a Spurs fan now then."

Williams namechecks Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino alongside fellow former Spurs bosses Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho in the catchy ditty that sent social media into a frenzy over the long weekend.

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a successful two years at Celtic (Image: Getty Images)

The new version of the track goes...

And through it all, we'll play the way we want to, with big Ange Postecoglou, whether I'm right or wrong.

It's big Ange ball, so you can keep your Pochettino, Conte and Mourinho, and even Christian Gross.

Cos' everywhere we go, I'm loving big Ange instead.

Despite a shared appreciation of Postecoglou, who won two Premiership titles and two League Cup titles while at Celtic Park, fans of the Scottish side may not share too much love for the 'Let Me Entertain You' star.