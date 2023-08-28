It is set to be a huge week for football fans across Scotland, kicking off this Wednesday with Rangers’ UEFA Champions League play-off round second leg away to PSV.

Michael Beale’s side need a win to progress to the group stage after a 2-2 at Ibrox but, regardless of the result, they will have to put it behind them immediately and start focusing on the first Old Firm derby of the weekend on Sunday. On top of that, the transfer window is set to shut this week and both clubs still have business to get done.

Celtic are understood to be close to securing their latest signing and the player’s current club boss has given Hoops’ supporters a positive message ahead of the move. Meanwhile, Rangers continue to be linked with a highly sought after EFL star who recent reports have tipped to form a ‘monstrous’ partnership with current Gers star John Souttar if he does make the move. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, August 28:

‘He will be a big loss’ - club boss praises incoming Celtic winger

Aris manager Apostolos Terzis has praised winger Luis Palma’s contribution to his side while also confirming the winger is on his way to Celtic Park, per Football.Scotland. The Honduran international is apparently expected to be announced as the Hoops’ seventh summer signing over the next 48 hours after arriving in Glasgow to complete his £3.5million move.

Teris said: “Luis Palma has been involved in almost every goal we have scored so far this season so of course he will be a big loss. But I believe I have players in the squad who can step up and make up for his absence. I want to wish him the best of luck with his new club, Celtic. He worked so hard for our team and Aris also helped him a lot to develop.”

Rangers linked star tipped to form ‘monstrous partnership’ with Souttar

According to FootballFanCast.com, Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards “could develop into being a monstrous partner for John Souttar at the back if he is able to translate his current form over to the Scottish Premiership over the years to come.”