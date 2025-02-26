Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | Getty Images

Celtic secured another win in the Premiership vs Aberdeen thanks to one of their top stars.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he expects a star to attract interest after another top performance.

After a 2-1 loss to Hibs at the weekend, Rodgers was looking for a response to move his team 16 points clear at the top of the Premiership. They did just that and without getting to their top level against Aberdeen, were 3-0 up at half-time.

They ended the match 5-1 winners with Daizen Maeda grabbing a double, having also scored in the loss at Easter Road. Maeda is having his best season in a Celtic shirt so far with his lung-bursting pressing now coupled with 25 goals over this campaign.

Gaining interest

The attacker has also scored in the Champions League and Rodgers insists that it is only natural that now interest will beckon as the summer window looms on the horizon. He said: “I would think he would. I think a number of the players will because of their efficiency and their work. And not only that, they’ve done it at the highest level.

“If you’re doing it at a Champions League level (against Bayern Munich), you’re showing that you can do it at that level and on that stage. So, yes, I think if you’re scoring goals like he has, work as hard as he does, then of course that will always bring attention.

“But I also think the team and the structure of the team really promotes his qualities. He’s a great symbol for our team and the collective. What I asked of him in terms of the pressing, and I’ve said before, he’s the highest level of that and just the intensity that he presses.

“And then I believe he can score in whatever position he plays along the frontline. You’ve seen him score goals from the right side, from the left side, as a central striker. Yes, his first goal was wonderful anticipation to get onto it. And the second goal is what he’s shown a lot this season, where he’s in the areas we want him to be in after a brilliant cross by Ali (Johnston). So, as I said, a great symbol of how we play, how we work, how we train and deserving of everything he’s getting so far.”

Good win

On the game, Rodgers was pleased with the victory against Jimmy Thelin’s men. He added to Celtic TV: “It was a very good result for us and there were lots of moments within the game where we showed real quality in the goals and a big effort by the team, so it was a very good result.

“I said to the boys at half-time that, obviously, the goals were very good but it was wee bit similar to the League Cup semi-final where we were 3-0 up, scored very good goals but we weren’t there in our pressing.

“And I can understand it because we’ve played relentlessly for three-and-a-half months so we’re going to have periods within games where we’re just not quite there, but in the second-half we controlled much of the game, the pitch was much shorter for us and we scored two more outstanding goals.”