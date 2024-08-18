Brendan Rodgers | SNS Group

Celtic won 3-1 in their latest Premier Sports Cup clash.

Brendan Rodgers is certain that Celtic will add strength to their ranks before the end of the transfer window - but the same clarity can’t be provided on Matt O’Riley’s future.

The Hoops boss was left pleased as his side strolled to a 3-1 win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup last 16. They will face Championship side Falkirk at home in the quarter-final stage next month with a trip to Hampden on the line.

Transfer speculation continues to circulate with the window nearing its end, Celtic signing Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo so far this summer. Rodgers is focused on who’s with him for the moment but is certain that he’ll have fresh faces come September.

He said: “I’m looking at the players that are here now that are working so well with a great focus and very clear on what they're doing. We want to add to it and hopefully, and I'm sure we will do, over the next couple of weeks.“

Midfielder Matt O’Riley has been linked with a host of clubs and uncertainty surrounds whether he’ll be in green and white long-term. Asked if he was anticipating that O'Riley will be a Celtic player by the end of this transfer window, Rodgers told Premier Sports: "I don't know is the honest answer.

“You see with him that he is an incredibly talented player. There is a value we have for him, and if that's not met he will be here - it's as simple as that. He is really happy here, but it has to be something that draws him away.

"I am not overthinking it. We all know the model here at Celtic - players will improve and they will get to a level that get beyond, not the club, but in terms of the financial salary. But until that comes we continue to work with him."