The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo: SPFL/SNS Group)

Rangers and Celtic both made it to the last eight of the competition - but who have they got?

Rangers and Celtic have discovered who it is they will be facing in the quarter-final stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

Philippe Clement’s holders will take on Dundee after their 2-0 win against St Johnstone on Saturday night. Celtic coasted past Hibs by a 3-1 margin and their efforts have landed them with a tie against Falkirk.

In the other ties, Aberdeen will take on Spartans while Motherwell face off against Dundee United. The matches will take place the weekend of September 21st/22nd for a place in the final four.

They were made to work in the first half of the game against St Johnstone but Rangers eventually found their way to goal. Cyriel Dessers netted the opener before Ross McCausland finishing off scoring in the second half.

There were two shocks on the Saturday with lower league opposition dumping out Premiership foes. In-form Falkirk continued their League One title-winning form by punishing Hearts for missed chances by goals from Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait during their 2-0 success, while League Two Spartans stunned Ross County with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Blair Henderson effort.

Topi Keskinen netted a late winner to secure Aberdeen’s place in the next round. Ross Graham and Moses Ebiye strikes secured respective 1-0 wins for Dundee United plus Motherwell over St Mirren and Kilmarnock, before Celtic coasted past Hibs through Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn goals.

Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw

Aberdeen vs Spartans

Celtic vs Falkirk

Motherwell vs Dundee United

Rangers vs Dundee