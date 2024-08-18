His future in red is unclear | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers and Celtic transfer speculation has surrounded the Man Utd man.

Rangers and Celtic interest in a Manchester United player has been handed a clear verdict from one pundit.

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has been linked with a move to Glasgow this summer after a loan at Sevilla last term. His future with the Red Devils is unclear and after Rangers were initially linked with snapping him up, talk of Celtic interest then reared its head.

Alan Hutton, a former right-back at Ibrox, has backed either side making a move for him as he has been impressed with what’s he viewed of the midfielder in a Man Utd jersey. He’d prefer him to swap red for blue but Hutton can also see why Celtic would be keen on him.

There will be other options for Mejbri though, in his opinion. He told Football Insider: “I like him, I think he’s a really talented footballer. I think he’s getting to that stage in his career where he needs to play regular football.

“The times when I have seen him at Manchester United, and you know, as a player looking in, how heavy that shirt can be but he takes it, puffs out his chest and he gives everything. The potential is there and I’m not surprised that the Old Firm clubs are looking at him, I think he could slot right in.

“You’d think if O’Riley was to go, Celtic would be looking for a midfielder and I think Rangers could use someone like that in there for competition as well. It’ll come down to him because I’m sure he’s got other options as well possibly in the Premier League and abroad.

“For him, it’ll be about assessing his options, looking to see where he’ll get the most minutes, and then deciding. Of course, I’d rather see him at Rangers.”