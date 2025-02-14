The former midfielder has provided a stern verdict on Celtic, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest.

Roy Keane has fired a blunt assessment on his affinity for Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

The fiery pundit was once a combative midfielder that teams feared the land over. He spent much of his career at Man Utd after starting out with Nottingham Forest, before ending his time as a player with Celtic. He moved into management at Sunderland and Ipswich Town before taking his place as a pundit with the likes of Sky Sports.

He has been discussing his support of former clubs on the Stick to Football Podcast and scoffed at the idea that he has an affinity, confining it to the status of myth, alongside the Red Devils and Nottingham Forest.

Keane said: "I don’t have that [affinity] with the clubs I’ve played for. I don’t support Manchester United, absolutely not. I don’t support Nottingham Forest. No, you feel you have more of an insight with how it works at the club and the expectations, but I wouldn’t say that I’m a fan – their results don’t make or break my weekend.

"I wouldn’t go home going, ‘Get in there, that was a great win.’ I’d be looking at it in a professional way. It wouldn't spoil my weekend if they lost. It's the same for Forest or Celtic, the clubs I was involved in, absolutely not."

Back in 2024 on the same platform, Keane revealed he could have joined Real Madrid when leaving United, but opted for Celtic. He said: "When I left United I went up to Celtic, but I could've gone to Real Madrid for a year and a half.

“It was a bit [emotional], which is fine, I don’t mind making those kind of decisions. But I was 34, I just thought, would I go [to Real] and have an impact?"