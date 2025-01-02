Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League icons have been talking Celtic and a hammering of Rangers in a recent podcast.

Roy Keane has been talking Celtic and Dermot Desmond on a new podcast - as Ian Wright is left stunned by one famous win vs Rangers.

Hoops favourite Martin O’Neill is the latest guest on the Stick to Football podcast, hosted by Man Utd legend Gary Neville with Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane as regular pundits. O’Neill was Celtic manager between 2000-2005, guiding the club to the UEFA Cup final and winning seven major trophies.

One of his big early signings was Chris Sutton, who made himself a club legend over six years the club, bringing him in after a tough time at Chelsea having also been with Blackburn Rovers before that. Fans will be watching on to see if major shareholder Desmond opens the Parkhead vault to unlock some cash for current boss Brendan Rodgers to spend in this January window, but as O’Neill shares, he can be a hard taskmaster.

The ex-gaffer said: “He had a bad time at Chelsea, Chris. So, when we were trying to sign him, I think Dermot Desmond the major shareholder, he wasn't sure about signing Chris. Eventually Chris became his favourite player, but he wasn't sure about him.

“He said because he's not played well at Chelsea. I said, no, he's had a nightmare at Chelsea but he was a good player at Blackburn. I said that he and Alan Shearer had scored 50 goals. And I didn't tell Dermot that Shearer had scored 49 of them!”

Ex-Man Utd man Keane - who played for Celtic at the end of his career - then asked of Desmond: “That was an important marker to put down, Martin? When you've just gone in the door, you're having a little battle already to get a player in the door, yeah?

O’Neill responded: “It was absolutely just to just to begin with, you know, the first thing. And I mean, I won that particular the battle. And we won the first couple of games, which was great. Then we beat Rangers in a big, big game. 6-2 in my first game at Celtic Park. And we were 3-0 up in 11 minutes.”

The game in question was the demolition derby from 2000, O’Neill’s first game managing against Rangers and the most goals Celtic had scored against Rangers since the 7-1 League Cup win in 1957. That scoreline left former Arsenal striker Wright saying “Jesus” as O’Neill finished with: “John Clark, who was a member of the 1967 team, I said to John, how long's left? And he said, there's only 79 more minutes to go.”