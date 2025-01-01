Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have watched both Rangers and Celtic over the past week - here’s who would get in my combined team.

Is now the time to go and get my Rangers and Celtic themed hard hat on?

Both sides go head to head this Thursday in a key derby clash. It’s the third time they have met this season and another Hoops win would all but certainly end the title race as a competitive entity - if that’s not already the realm we live in right now.

Over the course of the past week, I have been at Parkhead to watch Celtic coast past Motherwell 4-0 and then I was at Fir Park on Sunday past to see the Steelmen hold Rangers to a 2-2 draw. It’s given me an indication of where both teams are at.

There are injuries on both side, primarily Rangers, but for the purpose of this we are going to work off every player contracted to both the Light Blues and Celtic. After watching Rangers and Celtic in the last week, here is who would make my combined XI.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic)

Veteran has been cool, calm and collected at Celtic with big saves when needed. Jack Butland had a shaky game at Fir Park and hasn’t been the same man as last campaign.

RB - Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

James Tavernier perhaps would have taken this in recent seasons but now seems to be in decline. The Canadian international now pretty comfortably the best right-back in Scotland, ahead of teammate Anthony Ralston too.

CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

American international has been a stalwart for Celtic and is the best defender on both sides of the Glasgow divide. An area of the team where Rangers are light.

CB - Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Another US international, the defender once linked to Ibrox has shone since swapping Sheffield United for the Hoops. Liam Scales was comfortable vs Motherwell but Trusty has shown he’s got a tad more in his locker over the first half of this campaign.

LB - Ridvan Yilmaz (Rangers)

Finally, a Rangers inclusion. His fitness is what’s held him back at Rangers but overall, when performing, Yilmaz has proven dangerous in attack and good defensively. One of the better performers for Rangers vs Motherwell and with uncertainty in this department at Celtic longer term, makes sense to throw in the Turkish star.

CDM - Callum McGregor (Celtic)

The Celtic skipper an automatic pick. One of the best Scottish players of his generation and a serial trophy winner. We’re playing 4-3-3 with him in the midfield anchor role.

CM - Reo Hatate (Celtic)

He has some tendencies to go missing in games. But when he’s in the mood, Hatate is a joy to watch and scored a beauty at Parkhead last week. Known for magic against the Light Blues.

CM - Nico Raskin (Rangers)

This is a tough one as Paulo Bernardo, Luke McCowan and Arne Engels are all worthy candidates. But after dropping form, Raskin has surged back into this Rangers team and almost instantly looked like their best player, marauding around the pitch and breaking up play at will vs Motherwell. Just edges into this team.

RW - Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic)

Winger has hit top gear for Celtic with 25 goal contributions in as many game for the Hoops this term. Hard to look past him.

ST - Kyogo (Celtic)

Has become a modern day hero in this fixture. Perhaps not involved much in open play but he’s a livewire in and around the box that must be watched at all costs.

LW - Daizen Maeda (Celtic)

The lean, mean, pressing machine completes our team. Leading the charge from the front and added a clinical edge to his game.

Final verdict - Nine Celtic players, two Rangers players

Yep, pretty telling in where both clubs are at right now. Rangers simply do not possess the quality Celtic do for the most part, with the two areas of the team they did manage to get players in doing so by slim margins. Celtic meanwhile were automatic picks for their players. Based off a comfortable Hoops win vs Motherwell and then watching the Light Blues toil against the same team, it would stand to reason that the champions are overwhelming favourites for this game even away from home.