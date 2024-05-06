Roy Keane has made a cryptic nod towards Celtic as the Man Utd legend tells Tottenham what should happen next with Ange Postecoglou.

After a brilliant start to life in North London, the second half of the season has been bumpier for the boss who swapped Hoops for Spurs last summer. He has lost his last four Premier League games in succession to leave Champions League hopes dangling by a thread, with a 4-2 loss to Liverpool the latest blow.

It has sparked questions of what comes next for the former Soccerroos boss at Tottenham. With a nod to a CV that includes five trophies with Celtic, plus silverware at sides like Yokohama F. Marinos, Keane reckons it’s time for Spurs to back their man.

The Man Utd legend told Sky: “Rightly or wrongly, we are reflecting on the last three, four, five games. When you think when he came in at the start of the season, there were big challenges. He was new to the Premier League.

“There were question marks over him, of his CV I suppose, which was very unfair. He has had a pretty decent season but it’s just the last few games they have fell away, and you start analysing Spurs, and the perception of Spurs.

“There is almost a softness to them and he has got to change all of that. Come the summer when he looks back, he’ll think there are some positives there but to get to the next level, to compete or get into the Champions League, is going to be the hardest step. Give the man a chance.”

Former Celtic and Ireland striker Tony Cascarino meanwhile thinks Postecoglou’s high-octane attacking football has been found out. He told The Times: “They made it a perfect game for Liverpool at Anfield yesterday and it showed with the sheer amount of chances the home side had in the first half.

“It was too easy for Liverpool down the right, with stand-in left back Emerson Royale left isolated to deal with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on so many occasions and he struggled to deal with them.

“Spurs were constantly exposed when they lost the ball with Liverpool's players running into the space left in midfield. Postecoglou's ideas in these matches seem a bit flawed to me. You can't go to Anfield and expect to outscore Liverpool. You have to suffer a bit and offer a threat in moments.