Here are some of the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines ahead of the Old Firm.

Rangers and Celtic come to blows this weekend in round two of this season’s Old Firm match-ups.

Danny Rohl has won back to back games as the new head coach at Ibrox gets Rangers back to winning ways. Brendan Rodgers’ resignation at Celtic on Monday has brought Martin O’Neill’s shock return to the dugout he occupied between 2000-2005, assisted by player pathway manager Shaun Maloney.

A cup final appearance would be a major boost for either side, who have had difficult starts to the season. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic ahead of this weekend.

Scott Brown takes Celtic talent under his wing

Kyle Ure is spending the season out on loan at Ayr United in the Scottish Championship. There, he is being managed by Hoops legend Scott Brown, who also has another Celtic prospect in Jude Bonnar on his Honest Men depth chart. Ure has revealed that the former midfielder has made him his apprentice, going out his way to provide tailored training for a star who’s also featured for Scotland’s U21s this term.

Ure said: “I wanted to make an impact here and it couldn't have gone much better. "The gaffer was a big part in me coming here, with his affiliation with Celtic, the contact he still has with the club and the position he played. He does drills with me after training and gives me tips and advice I'm sure will help me as he knows the position so well."

Brown said in the summer of Bonnar and Ure: "Obviously, if you are good enough, you get game time and Jude so far has shown he's not out of his depth and he can probably push on again. The two of them are fantastic footballers and it's another two lefties in the team and they have a good understanding of the game and they want to better themselves. Hopefully they can get game time and, at the same time, add quality on the pitch."

Rangers summer signing criticised by pundit

Ex Rangers player Gordon Dalziel has labelled the summer signing of Bojan Miovski at Rangers as a dreadful piece of business. The North Macedonian international has netted twice in 11 games since arriving from Girona but having also been at Aberdeen, Dalziel says it was clear he would struggle at Rangers.

The former forward said on Open Goal: “Miovski is terrible. But I think the problem with Miovski is quite simple for me. Everyone says, ‘Oh, look at him at Aberdeen, he was brilliant,’ but he was a runner in behind a lot of times.

“And that was his strength, and he was brilliant at it, and he put centre-halves under pressure. Rangers don’t play that way. He’s not a link-up player.”