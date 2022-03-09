The 36-year-old will have no shortage of options after ending his nine-month stint at Pittodrie

Celtic are reportedly willing to create a pathway for Scott Brown to make an emotional return to Parkhead in a coaching role after terminating his contract with Aberdeen.

The Hoops legend, who moved to Pittodrie as a player/coach nine months ago, agreed to exit the Dons with immediate effect after holding talks with manager Jim Goodwin yesterday.

The 36-year-old hasn’t ruled out continuing his playing career but is also believed to be weighing up his coaching options.

Scott Brown is weighing up his future after leaving Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou already has a strong first-team backroom staff of John Kennedy, Stephen McManus and Gavin Strachan, but GlasgowWorld understands there could be a potential opening for Brown within the club’s academy and B-team set-up.

Celtic are currently searching for an Under-18s coach to work alongside newly-appointed boss Stuart McLaren after Darren O’Dea stepped up to assist Celtic colts team last year.

Brown is eager to progress up the coaching levels and was recently linked with the St Mirren job, but the former Scotland international will undoubtedly have a list of offers to continue his playing career on the table.

The iconic former Hoops captain built up a good relationship with the Parkhead hierarchy, including Dermot Desmond, during his trophy-laden 14-year spell in Glasgow.

Brown opted to end his long association with Celtic last summer by taking on his first player/coach role alongside Stephen Glass in the North East.

In an emotional statement released on the Aberdeen website, Brown said: “I’d like to thank the Aberdeen board and Stephen Glass and his backroom staff for giving me the opportunity to enjoy my first taste of coaching.

“I’d also like to thank all my team-mates and the great staff at both Cormack Park and Pittodrie.

Scott Brown has left Aberdeen to focus on his coaching career. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“The fans made me feel welcome from day one, so my thanks must also go to them for showing me so much support.”

Aberdeen director of football, Steven Gunn, added: “Scott’s been an outstanding asset and his contributions, on and off the pitch, have been invaluable.

“I’ve no doubt he will bring the same desire, determination and will-to-win he’s demonstrated throughout his career on this next chapter.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is also understood to be keen on a reunion with his former player at AC Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

The Northern Ireland boss is on the lookout for an assistant manager after joining last season’s Cypriot First Division champions until the summer of 2024.

The careers of Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Scott Brown (left) have run hand-in-hand (Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Mark Fotheringham had emerged as the leading candidate to become Lennon’s No.2 after club officials held talks with his representatives yesterday but a proposed move has now collapsed.

Lennon is expected to move quickly on alternative options and free agent Brown could feature high on his list.

Fotheringham told the Scottish Sun: “Neil made contact at the start of the weekend and said that he wanted me to join him. He liked my coaching experience and especially that I’d spent time in Cyprus with Famagusta.

“Omonia started talks but, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach an agreement. The figures weren’t right.

“It would’ve been a great opportunity for me to work with Neil. It was a big compliment that he wanted me to join him.