A pair of Celtic legends are coming to blows this weekend in the Scottish Championship.

Two Celtic icons are coming on a collision course this weekend that could shape how the rest of the season pans out for him.

Still in the early stages of management after experience at Aberdeen and Fleetwood Town, Celtic icon Scott Brown has guided Ayr United into the top four of the Scottish Championship table. It gives them a shot at promotion with a title charge hanging on by a thread with Falkirk moving in on glory.

This weekend will prove a major managerial challenge as former Celtic boss and fellow club hero Neil Lennon takes Dunfermline Athletic for the first time. The Pars sit second from bottom in the table with Michael Tidser binned as boss after just a couple of months, following the sacking of James McPake.

Scott Brown raves over former Celtic boss

Brown joined Celtic as Lennon departed for Nottingham Forest but soon they would work together at Parkhead when the latter returned as first-team coach. He would become caretaker boss and then permanent gaffer over two spells with Lennon turning to Brown as his dressing room commander.

There was a double digit total of major honours won under Lennon including three consecutive Premiership titles between 2012 and 2014. Brown has rekindled his admiration of who he describes as a top boss but has warned his players they must be on their guard amid added noise surrounding the match.

He told the Ayrshire Post: "There will be plenty of focus on Lenny going in there and he’s been hired to do a job over the coming seven games. Nobody needs to tell me what a top manager he is and he’ll get a reaction out of them, I’ve no doubt about that. They’ll be organised under him and come down here with a point to prove, so it’s going to be a big test for us. We need to go out there and get back to winning ways, so it's a case of concentrating on our job and what we do."

Ex Parkhead gaffer full of admiration

Lennon has praised the work of Brown ahead of the tussle at Somerset Park this weeked. He was steadfast in his belief though that this clash would not become about a meeting of two minds who know each other so well.

He told PLZ Soccer: “It’s not about me and him, as he’ll tell you. He’s doing a fantastic job. It’s a really tough opening game for me. He’ll have his focus and I’ll have mine, but I’m looking forward to seeing him, obviously. I’m looking forward to the challenge, it’s great to be back in football first of all.

“I know how competitive and attritional the Scottish Championship can be and that we haven’t been in the best of form so it will be a challenge for myself to turn that around. I’m not thinking too much about what’s happened previously, I’m more focused on the present and doing the best we can over the next seven games. It’s short term for now, with a view to it maybe being longer. The owner is a very interesting man, he has ambitions to do great things here. A lot of owners will say that, but it is about backing it up as well and I think he will do that.