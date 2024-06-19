Jordan Jones | Getty

The former Rangers and Sunderland star is on the move.

Jordan Jones is looking for a new club after the former Rangers and Sunderland winger failed to come to terms on a new Wigan deal.

The attacker has been with the Latics since 2021, but has spent part of that time out on loan at Kilmarnock and St Mirren. He netted three times with nine assists in 33 games last season. Jones started his career at Middlesbrough before making an impact with Kilmarnock between 2016-2019.

That earned him a move to Rangers, where he stayed for two years, some of which was spent on loan at Sunderland, with his next move now to be determined. The attacker posted on X: “It’s with a heavy heart to announce that my time representing Wigan Athletic has come to an end.

“Contract discussions have finished and as disappointed as I am to be leaving I respect the situation the club is in and wish the club success moving forward.

“I want to thank all the staff, especially the 1st team staff I worked with last season for helping me fall back in love with football. Also a massive thank you to my team mates from the last 3 years, I’ve made some friends and memories for life and I wish you all nothing but the best.

“There’s some unbelievable young players at the club who will go right to the top. Lastly a massive thankyou to the fans for all the support over the last few years.

