The Hoops superfan was performing in Switzerland earlier this week as he showed his support for Ange Postecoglou’s side live on stage

Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi delighted Celtic fans as he took to the stage wearing an adidas Hoops training sweatshirt during a concert in Switzerland earlier this week.

The Glasgow-born chart-topper was headlining a night of the Baloise Session Festival in the city of Basel on Wednesday as part of a cast that also included Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

The 26-year-old ‘Someone You Loved’ musician has never hidden his support for the Parkhead club after previously singing a rendition of “It’s a grand old team to play for” to a 20,000 crowd at the O2 Arena in London back in September.

Lewis Capaldi performs on the main stage during day three of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in July

Commonly heard before of kick-off at Celtic Park, the song was synonymous with Lisbon Lion, Bertie Auld, who famously started singing the tune in the Estadio Nacional tunnel, before Jock Stein’s side went on to beat Inter Milan 2-1 in 1967 European Cup final.

Capaldi, who recently shot to No.1 in the UK charts with new hit single ‘Forget Me’, opted to perform some of his biggest hits in a Celtic jumper as Ange Postecoglou’s side faced Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

He later took to Instagram to thank the festival for inviting him to perform. Lewis wrote: “Switzerland! Thanks v much for having me and for coming down to the sold out @baloisession shows! Coming back for my biggest headline show in March and tickets are v close to selling out which is mad.”

Celtic legend and Fleetwood Town manager Scott Brown backstage with Lewis ahead of the gig

During the summer Capaldi was pictured alongside former Celtic captain and current Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown backstage at the Lytham Festival.

The Hoops legend has been tipped to make a stunning return to Parkhead as the club’s future manager by rival EFL League One boss Karl Robinson after the pair went head to head on Tuesday night.

The Oxford United head coach declared: “I’m a football fan and Celtic is one of the teams I supported as a kid. What he (Brown) did for Celtic is unrivalled, as a player and as a captain. His leadership qualities are certainly going to fall over into management.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen a lot of players who have come out of playing into management and maybe there’s a bit of flippancy to the attention to detail, and the amount of hours you have to put in. I know one or two players there (at Fleetwood), and they certainly speak about that not being the case.

Scott Brown has praised Joey Barton for his work in football management. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“His desire to be successful as a manager is second to none. He’ll obviously have the same type of resolute strength in his personality, to cope with the demands of management. I’m sure there’s hopes one day of going back to Celtic, like Steven Gerrard at Liverpool.