Arne Engels has dismissed suggestions that Celtic have something to prover when they face Rangers at Parkhead this weekend.

The Hoops head into Sunday's derby encounter with a massive 16-point lead at the top of the table. And with with the League Cup already locked away in the club’s trophy room, and a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals secured, Brendan Rodgers’ side are on course for a domestic Treble.

Rangers have endured a disastrous season on the domestic front and only have the Europa League to play for in their bid to avoid a trophyless season. However, Barry Ferguson’s side will be able to draw on their 3-0 Old Firm win on January 2 to look back on heading into Sunday’s latest installment after dishing out Celtic’s first defeat of the league campaign.

Celtic don’t need to make a statement vs Rangers

The nature of the heavy loss was difficult for Celtic to stomach but Engels is eyeing maximum points rather than feeling the need to make a statement.

“We just want to win and that's the most important thing,” the Belgium international said. “It doesn't need to be always pretty. We just need to win and that's our main focus now on every game.

“We just need to win and don't need to show everybody how good we are because we showed it already a lot of times. It's now about winning every game and that's always our mindset and it will always be our mindset every week.

“Nobody needs to be motivated for that game. Everybody knows what kind of game it is and what kind of game everybody wants to have. We are really ready for it and everybody is really focused now on that game.”

Rodgers declared their lengthy advantage over their bitter rivals in the Premiership title race could have been a factor in their performance at Ibrox, with his team extending their lead since then.

Engels said: “We just have the mentality of winning every game and that's what we did already the whole year and what we are going to do now the next weeks. Just going into every game with our winning mentality and with a lot of energy, which has allowed us to produce really good results and really good performances.

“We just need to keep on going like this and not look too much forward. Just to the next game and going there with full energy and full focus.”

Mega Celtic workload relished by Hoops ace

With Rangers in Europa League action on Thursday, Celtic have a full week to prepare for the derby clash following Sunday’s 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Hibs, with the fixture coming after the soon-to-be-crowned champions first free midweek since mid-December.

Engels stated: “Of course it's nice, we can prepare every game a little bit more. It's always nice to have some training days and also relax a bit, not always to go 100 per cent the next day or two days later.”

Reflecting on their hectic fixture schedule, the former Augsburg star admitted: “I loved it actually because you're just in a mindset to win and to go every three days and you know that the next game is already there. So I really loved it and I think we did also really well in those months.”

