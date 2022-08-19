The 23-year-old has several potential suitors as he prepares to finalise his exit from Rubin Kazan.

Sead Haksabanovic could be set to undergo a medical in London within 24 hours as Celtic close in on a permanent deal for the Rubin Kazan winger.

The Hoops reportedly had a cut-price transfer fee for the £6million rated versatile attacker accepted by the Russian club yesterday, with the 23-year-old poised to become Ange Postecoglou’s seventh summer signing.

Swedish-born Haksabanovic spent six months on loan at Djurgarden earlier this year after temporarily having his contract suspended by FIFA in March due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

GlasgowWorld confirmed Djurgarden had launched their own ambitious pursuit to sign the highly-rated Montenegro international on a permanent basis.

Sporting director Bosse Andersson revealed last night he was aware of”interest” from Celtic and other clubs.

However, it appears the Scottish champions are leading the chase for his signature and newly-relegated Rubin Kazan, who are understood to be in financial trouble, have been left with no option but to take less than the £5.5million they paid IFK Norrkoping last May.

Haksabanovic, who can be deployed on either wing or as a No10, has been training alone in Sweden but is believed to have his heart set on a move to Parkhead after holding talks.

The former West Ham player opted against returning to Russia ahead of the new season and Rubin Kazan are resigned to his imminent departure.

Haksabanovic will provide increased competition to the likes of Jota, Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest and his former coach Jan Jonsson believes a move to Glasgow would be perfect for his development.

Jonsson was the man who handed the player his professional debut aged just 15 when he was at Halmstads BK and the 62-year-old believes he would thrive under Postecoglou’s mentorship having come up against his Yokohama F. Marinos side in Japan.

He told the Scottish Sun: “Sead was a DIAMOND in our academy system at Halmstads. There was a lot of publicity when he made his debut at 15 - but he was ready.

“I feel he now needs to move again and Celtic would be the perfect club for him. It’s a big club with Champions League football this season and it would really suit his strengths.

“I am very familiar with Postecoglou’s style from our time together in Japanese football. Creative players will enjoy his way of playing and I know Sead would enjoy it.

“For me, it would be the ideal place and the ideal coach for the next stage of his development. I last spoke to him a few weeks ago and I wish him all the best for the future.

“Sead is a good player and a great character. He has the talent to go and be a success at Celtic, if it happens. I like Sead coming in off the left in a 4-3-3 - he can be very effective in that area.

“But it all depends on the formation Celtic play. He is also very good as a No 10, so if Postecoglou wants to play with one or two attacking midfielder, then he is very comfortable there.