The governing body have delayed the deadline day window with four Premier Sports Cup last 16 ties falling on August 31.

SPFL clubs will be granted an extra 24 hours to finalise their squads for the season after Hampden officials agreed to push back the deadline day due to the scheduling of fixtures.

The summer transfer window , which was set to close at midnight on August 31, will now remain open for negotiations into next month, allowing managers across the country to push last-minute deals through to September 1.

Four Premier Sports Cup last 16 matches on August 31 are likely to prove an unnecessary strumbling block for eight clubs in action as they look to round off their transfer business.

SPFL chief exec Neil Doncaster has warned there is no room to make further changes to the Premiership fixture calender. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic face Ross County in the Highlands, while Hearts, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Livingston and Motherwell are also among those teams in midweek action.

As a result, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has given the green light to an extra day’s extension of the window.

It has been a busy transfer window in the Scottish Premiership to date, with 107 new arrivals across all 12 top-flight clubs.

Loan deals will still be possible outwith the Premiership if they player is moving from a higher level, while free agents can still be signed beyond the midnight deadline if they have not previously been registered with a club this summer.