Sheffield Wednesday icon urges Norwich City to keep Celtic target

Adam Idah.

The attacker scored the winner for Celtic in the Scottish Cup final

Carlton Palmer has urged Norwich City consider keeping hold of Adam Idah this summer amid interest from Celtic.

The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday man believes the attacker could still have a future ahead of him at Carrow Road.

Idah, who is 23-years-old, remains under contract with the East Anglian outfit until June 2028 meaning that they are under no pressure to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window and can wait for the right offer.

He was given the green light to link up with Celtic in January and went on to become a hit in Glasgow under Brendan Rodgers.

The Republic of Ireland international made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops and scored nine goals, one of which was the winner at Hampden Park against rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Palmer has delivered his verdict on the striker’s situation and has told Football League World: "Norwich City are going to have a look at Adam Idah in pre-season before deciding whether to complete the £6million deal (to join Celtic.)

"I think that’s absolutely the right call. Adam went up to Celtic and has done fantastic and has got his confidence back, playing exceptionally well. Why would you let a player go when you want to get promotion out of the Championship?

“There’s a new manager in place now, and a new manager will have different opinions about players. He is a talented player, there’s no doubt about that, and he’s proved that as he’s gone up to Celtic.

“He looks back to his very best, and it’s a player that you’ve got on your books that you haven’t got to go out and buy.

“Of course it makes sense to see how it goes in pre-season, see if he’s happy, because that’s a big thing in football these days, and is he happy to continue playing for Norwich?

"If he is, and he’s content and playing regularly, then it’s happy days and a win-win for both parties.”

Idah has been on the books at Norwich since 2017 after they snapped him up as a youngster from College Corinthians in County Cork.

He has since played 115 games for the Canaries and has chipped in with 17 goals, seven of which came during the first-half of last term before his exit to Celtic.

Rodgers has confirmed he wants to bring him back and has said: “For me, he was the catalyst of our season because we needed a different dimension up front. The big guy comes in, he has so much potential and played in some really important games. What I love about Adam is he is a big game player. He loves the big games and occasions.

