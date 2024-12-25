Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of Christmas Day transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic were unable to bank a win during their latest Scottish Premiership outing but their comfortable lead ensures they top the table for Christmas. Rangers narrowed the gap slightly thanks to their win over Dundee but nine points still separate the Old Firm rivals.

The Scottish Premiership will return to action for a blockbuster Boxing Day, featuring the Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle. Celtic will host Motherwell, while Rangers are on the road to face St Mirren. Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer speculation, with just days until the January window opens.

Premier League ace ‘interested’ in Celtic move

Long-term transfer target and former Parkhead star Kieran Tierney is ‘interested’ in returning to his boyhood club as he prepares for the end of his chapter with Arsenal, according to Football Insider. The Premier League title hopefuls have decided against activating a one-year extension clause in Tierney’s contract, meaning he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The defender left Celtic in 2019, in a Scottish record deal of £25 million. Tierney was a regular part of the Arsenal team but has since fallen completely out of favour under Mikel Arteta, and injury setbacks have hampered his time in London.

Brendan Rodgers managed Tierney during his previous spell at Celtic and is said to be a ‘big admirer’ of the defender. Once the new year rolls in, the 27-year-old will be free to enter pre-contract negotiations with other clubs. After selling him for a record fee almost six years ago, the Hoops could be in line to recoup their former star free of charge.

Nils Koppen has eye on Rangers targets for January

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen has his eye on some potential transfer targets in Belgium, according to Ibrox News. With both Koppen and Philippe Clement hailing from Belgium, the country is an ‘interesting location’ for them to assess transfer options.

Isaac Price of Standard Liège has reportedly been on the radar but new reports have dismissed Clement’s interest in the midfielder. However, Koppen is continuing to ‘gather information’ over potential new targets and it is looking likely that the Light Blues will opt to strengthen their ranks next month.

However, it is worth mentioning that the technical director does not yet have anything specific in the pipeline. But rumours continue to swirl around their January plans, as Clement and co hope to close the gap on Celtic further.