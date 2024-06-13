Son Heung-min turns Celtic transfer inspiration as Hoops star 'keen' to leave Parkhead this summer
Son Heung-min is being claimed as a Celtic transfer exit inspiration for Oh, as the striker is wanted in Belgium
Genk are said to be on the case of the South Korean star who has been frozen out of contention under Brendan Rodgers. After going to the Asia Cup with his country, Oh was unable to get into the team after Adam Idah’s impact on loan from Norwich City, and he’s a man Brendan Rodgers wants back in Glasgow.
Belgian claims have suggested that one option out of Glasgow could be to Genk. HBVL suggest Oh “is keen on a transfer to Genk” and Tottenham star Son Heung-Min’s rise in European football is credited with a reason why.
After leaving his homeland as a teenager for Hamburg’s academy, it was current Genk boss Thorsten Fink who worked with him and helped provide a platform to his Bayer Leverkusen move in 2013. He would then join Tottenham in 2015 and has been a top Premier League star since.
It is stated that when it comes to Oh’ Celtic exit situation, he “sees potential in a collaboration with coach Thorsten Fink, the man who launched his compatriot/great role model Heung-min Son (now Tottenham) at HSV twelve years ago.”
The claims also insist that Oh is at the top of Genk’s to do list for the summer transfer window. Yuki Kobayashi, Sead Haksabanovic and Gustaf Lagerbielke are just some of the other Celtic fringe players who possibly could exit the club this summer.
