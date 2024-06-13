Liverpool, Man Utd + Arsenal target has already sent transfer hint - and how it may spark record Celtic move
A transfer hint has already been dropped - and Celtic are watching on with intrigue as Liverpool target Jeremie Frimpong.
The best of the best in Europe are said to be after the former Hoops star, who joined Bayer Leverkusen from Parkhead in 2021. He has helped Xabi Alonso’s side to the Bundesliga title and now Arsenal, Man Utd, PSG and Barcelona are all said to be tracking him.
He also comes with a £34m release clause which is an attractive price in the modern transfer market. Celtic are due a 30% slice of however much he is sold for, and now Liverpool interest has been reported under new boss, Arne Slot.
A transfer hint has already been dropped over a Reds move. Speaking to Ziggo Sport earlier this year, Frimpong suggested he would be open to a move to Liverpool. He said: "Liverpool is a great club with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring."
The Liverpool Echo now suggest that any additional funds coming Celtic’s way could fund a raid on the Reds. Anfield goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is said to be a target of Brendan Rodgers’ to become number one after Joe Hart’s retirement.
With a record transfer fee of £9m, getting up to Liverpool’s £15m valuation and smashing that for the Republic of Ireland international may be tough. However it is stated that if Liverpool - or the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United - launched a raid then “this capital could subsequently be used towards an ambitious swoop for Kelleher, who is resigned to the fact he is stuck behind Alisson Becker in the goalkeeping pecking order.”
