He moved to Celtic as a youngster but had the option to go to Atletico Madrid.

An SPFL player has revealed the reasons behind why he rejected Atletico Madrid for Celtic.

Back in his youth career, Josh Rae had the chance to meet with Diego Simeone and Atletico keeper at the time, Thibaut Courtois, as the Spanish capital giant circled the goalkeeper. Amid interest from Merseyside, Rae went with his heart and Celtic but it didn’t pan out in terms of senior chances.

He eventually moved on to Leeds United and then into the Scottish lower leagues to form a senior career, permanently signing with Raith Rovers in the Championship this summer after time at St Johnstone. Rae has now revealed the A-lister lunch that couldn't tempt him away from his Celtic dream.

One-time Celtic starlet on rejecting Atletico

He said to the Scottish Sun: “I went to Madrid for 16 days, came home and was meant to go back over. Hamilton were great with me. They were pushing me to go out and train with these teams because it's good for them as well. It was all an experience and one I look back on now and think it was amazing.

"Courtois came in when I was having my lunch. He sat and had lunch with me and complimented me! I'm just sat there staring up at him and thinking, 'Is this actually who it is?'. He didn't have to come in and speak to me because I'm just a 12-year-old boy who's over for training. But he spent 15, 20 minutes sitting speaking to me and that was brilliant. Diego Simeone came in ten minutes after him and spoke to me, too.

"My dad was there. We were both sat there with our mouths open, wondering if this was all really happening. I went down to Liverpool and Everton, too. Those were great opportunities and experiences, but when the Celtic one came up, that was it kind of done. My heart probably took me to Celtic. Maybe it wasn't the right thing to do, but you can't do anything about the past. Everything happens for a reason and I feel I've done quite well for what I've been through and where I've been."

Why former Celtic kid has signed for Raith Rovers

Rae is now working under the command of ex Celtic midfielder Barry Robson, who is Raith Rovers boss, and he is aiming to improve on his recent loan. The goalkeeper told club media: “Brilliant. The second half of last season I loved every minute.

“The fans are outstanding so I wanted to come back for more of it. I think from the start it felt like the right place to be and that was the main factor really. I am looking forward to hopefully, our aim this season is to get promoted, and I want to be part of it. I don’t think you saw the best of me, I was just getting mback on my feet after a tough six months. I think with a good pre season I can improve more. I pride myself on my clean sheets.”